FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone states support ECB plan on bad loans -EU's Dijsselbloem
Sections
Featured
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Top News
India cracks open Iran sea route to Afghanistan, bypassing rival
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Texas Shooting
Gunman attacked church where in-laws worshipped, sheriff says
Cow vigilantes deny Muslim farmers their livelihood
Special Report
Cow vigilantes deny Muslim farmers their livelihood
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
November 6, 2017 / 8:47 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

Euro zone states support ECB plan on bad loans -EU's Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers backed the European Central Bank’s plans to force banks to set aside more funds against loans that may turn sour, the chairman of the Eurogroup said on Monday.

“There was a general agreement” with the approach taken by the ECB’s supervisor, Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference after a meeting of finance ministers that was also attended by Daniele Nouy, the chair of the Supervisory Board at the ECB. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.