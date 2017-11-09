FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German FinMin: no automatic backing for France on euro zone plans
#Markets News
November 9, 2017 / 3:02 PM / in 12 hours

German FinMin: no automatic backing for France on euro zone plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Germany’s acting Finance Minister Peter Altmaier said on Thursday he discussed euro zone reform proposals with his French counterpart Bruno Le Maire during a meeting in Berlin on Wednesday evening, but the two did not agree on all issues.

“I never made it a secret that I‘m an advocate of Franco-German cooperation. But you cannot conclude from this that all proposals that my friend Bruno Le Maire put forward are automatically met with unlimited enthusiasm,” Altmaier said. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

