FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Greece wants growth incentives, debt relief clarity at June 15 Eurogroup
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 9, 2017 / 10:15 AM / 2 months ago

Greece wants growth incentives, debt relief clarity at June 15 Eurogroup

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Athens wants to get incentives and funds to boost growth and clarity on debt relief measures at a meeting of euro zone finance ministers next week, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos told parliament on Friday.

"We are fighting for more guarantees regarding our growth strategy and its funding," Tsakalotos said. One way to help make the country's debt sustainable is to increase its gross domestic product, he said.

"Secondly, we are pushing for more clarity on the debt relief measures which will be implemented at the end of the bailout programme (in 2018)."

Tsakalotos, who was speaking during a parliamentary debate on pending reforms demanded by the country's lenders, said the ministers' statement on June 15 should provide the country with a clear solution on debt which will give it the prospect of returning to bond markets. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.