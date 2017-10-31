FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece likely to tap bond markets soon to improve debt management
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
October 31, 2017 / 11:17 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Greece likely to tap bond markets soon to improve debt management

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greece is very likely to return to bond markets “soon”, a foray aimed at improving the management of its debt, the leftist-led government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

“It is very possible that there will soon be a market foray which will concern the management of debt,” Dimitris Tzanakopoulos told reporters.

Greece is considering swapping 20 small bond issues for four or five new ones, government officials have told Reuters, as it prepares to exit its international bailout next year. . (Reporting by Renee Maltezou,; Editing by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.