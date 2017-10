ATHENS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Greece on Monday unveiled next year’s draft budget, projecting economic growth to accelerate to 2.4 percent and targeting a higher primary surplus, excluding debt servicing costs, in line with goals agreed with its international creditors.

The draft budget aims for a primary surplus of 3.57 percent of gross domestic product, up from a projected 2.2 percent this year and sees unemployment easing to 19 percent. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)