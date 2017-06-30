FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Greek cenbank cuts 2017 growth forecast, urges EU to specify debt relief
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Company Results
Motherson Sumi Q1 profit falls 21 percent, misses estimates
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
North Korea - U.S. Standoff
'Enjoy the beaches': Resilient Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 30, 2017 / 10:33 AM / a month ago

Greek cenbank cuts 2017 growth forecast, urges EU to specify debt relief

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greece's central bank on Friday cut its growth projections for the crisis-hit country to 1.6 percent this year on the back of delays in concluding a reform review by lenders for bailout funds.

It had previously forecast that Greece could attain growth of 2.5 percent this year. In its monetary policy report, the Bank of Greece also said the medium term growth outlook remained favourable but was conditional "on the continued smooth implementation of reforms."

The Bank of Greece urged the country's European lenders to further specify the debt relief measures to be implemented in 2018. It warned that should that drag on, Greece may need a new bailout after its current programme ends in 2018. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Renee Maltezou)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.