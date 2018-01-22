Greek current account deficit shrinks in November, tourism revenues rise

ATHENS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Greece's current account deficit shrank in November 2017 compared to the same month a year earlier on the back of a lower trade gap, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. Central bank data showed the deficit at 0.954 billion euros from a deficit of 1.25 billion euros in November 2016. Tourism revenues rose to 225 million euros from 222 million in the same month a year earlier. "In November the current account showed an improvement of 296 million euros year-on-year. This development is almost entirely attributable to a decrease in the deficit of the balance of goods," the Bank of Greece said. In 2016 as a whole, Greece had a current account deficit of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as a result of a lower services balance surplus. ****************************************************** CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2017 2016 January -0.271 -0.771 February -0.937 -0.828 March -1.324 -0.772 April -0.462 -0.872 May -0.582 -0.457 June +0.842 +0.910 July +1.569 +1.356 August +1.828 +1.664 September +1.213 +0.865 October -0.624 -0.268 November -0.954 -1.250 ----------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)