Greek current account deficit widens in October

ATHENS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s current account deficit widened in October compared to the same month a year ago, according to balance of payments figures released by the Bank of Greece on Thursday.

Central bank data showed the deficit at 0.624 billion euros from a deficit of 0.268 billion euros in October 2016. Tourism revenues rose to 1.167 billion euros from 1.023 billion in the same month a year earlier.

In 2016 as a whole, Greece had a current account deficit of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as a result of a lower services balance surplus. ************************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2017 2016 January -0.271 -0.771 February -0.937 -0.828 March -1.324 -0.772 April -0.462 -0.872 May -0.582 -0.457 June +0.842 +0.910 July +1.569 +1.356 August +1.828 +1.664 September +1.213 +0.865 October -0.624 -0.268 ----------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)