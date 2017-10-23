FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek current account surplus widens in August, tourism revenues rise
October 23, 2017

Greek current account surplus widens in August, tourism revenues rise

    ATHENS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus
rose in August compared to the same month a year ago due to a
stronger services balance, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
    Data released by the bank showed the surplus at 1.827
billion euros ($2.15 billion) from 1.664 billion euros in August
2016. Tourism revenues rose to 3.52 billion euros from 3.02
billion in the same month a year earlier.
    "The rise in the surplus of the services balance is due to
an improvement mostly in the travel balance, since
non-residents' arrivals and the corresponding receipts increased
by 14.3 and 16.4 percent respectively," the Bank of Greece said.
    In 2016 as a whole, Greece had a current account deficit of
1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as a
result of a lower services balance surplus.

*************************************************************
CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros)    2017     2016
January                       -0.271   -0.771
February                      -0.937   -0.828
March                         -1.324   -0.772
April                         -0.462   -0.872
May                           -0.582   -0.457
June                          +0.842   +0.910
July                          +1.569   +1.356
August                        +1.828   +1.664                 
-----------------------------------------------
* revised
source: Bank of Greece        


($1 = 0.8509 euros)

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

