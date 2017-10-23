Greek current account surplus widens in August, tourism revenues rise

ATHENS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Greece's current account surplus rose in August compared to the same month a year ago due to a stronger services balance, the Bank of Greece said on Monday. Data released by the bank showed the surplus at 1.827 billion euros ($2.15 billion) from 1.664 billion euros in August 2016. Tourism revenues rose to 3.52 billion euros from 3.02 billion in the same month a year earlier. "The rise in the surplus of the services balance is due to an improvement mostly in the travel balance, since non-residents' arrivals and the corresponding receipts increased by 14.3 and 16.4 percent respectively," the Bank of Greece said. In 2016 as a whole, Greece had a current account deficit of 1.1 billion euros versus a surplus of 206 million in 2015 as a result of a lower services balance surplus. ************************************************************* CURRENT ACCOUNT (bln euros) 2017 2016 January -0.271 -0.771 February -0.937 -0.828 March -1.324 -0.772 April -0.462 -0.872 May -0.582 -0.457 June +0.842 +0.910 July +1.569 +1.356 August +1.828 +1.664 ----------------------------------------------- * revised source: Bank of Greece ($1 = 0.8509 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)