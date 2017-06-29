FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Greek return to bond markets is possible with or without ECB's QE- FinMin
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
PAKISTAN
PM wants probe of harassment charges against Imran Khan
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
Editor's Picks
Movie Review: Jab Harry Met Sejal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 29, 2017 / 7:21 AM / a month ago

Greek return to bond markets is possible with or without ECB's QE- FinMin

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greece's short-term objective is to return to bond markets and this will be possible even without the inclusion of its bonds in the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme, the country's finance minister said on Thursday.

"The Greek government now has a short to medium-term objective which is of course access to the markets, which is... a possibility with or without QE," said Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos at an Economist conference in Athens.

"We don't want to go too early but ... when we do go we want to ensure that markets know that this is part of a strategy," he said.

Tsakalotos said he was "entirely confident" that Greece would post "good growth" in 2017 and 2018.

"The medium term (target) is to make sure that this growth is sustainable," he said. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.