France wants Greek debt deal on Thursday, GDP-linked option still on table

LUXEMBOURG, June 15 (Reuters) - France wants international lenders to reach a deal on Greek debt relief when they meet on Thursday, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, noting France's proposal to link debt relief to Greek economic growth developments was still on the table.

"My proposal, the French proposal, is of course still on the table and we are here in Luxembourg, with full determination to find an agreement for the Greek people. I am really eager to find an agreement because it is in the interest of all the parties, all European parties," Le Maire said.

"I think it is the right moment, I think it's really time to find an agreement and it's time for everybody to make a move, a slight move in the right direction," he told reporters on entering a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Greece. (Reporting By Renee Maltezou,; Writing by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel)