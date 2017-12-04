Greek economy expands at slower 0.3 pct q/q pace in third quarter

ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Greece's economy expanded for a third straight quarter in July-to-September but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Monday, upwardly revising data for the second quarter. The seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product grew by 0.3 percent in the third quarter, at a slower compared to 0.8 percent in April-to-June. The data also showed the economy expanded at an annual 1.3 percent clip in the third quarter, decelerating from a 1.6 percent growth rate in the previous quarter. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Q3 2016 GDP (q/q, pct) 0.3 0.8* 0.7* -0.5* 0.6* GDP (y/y, pct) 1.3 1.6* 0.4 -0.9* 1.2* ------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)