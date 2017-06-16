FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
German parliament debate on Greece deal could unsettle markets-Schaeuble
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 16, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 2 months ago

German parliament debate on Greece deal could unsettle markets-Schaeuble

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Asking the German lower house to debate the euro zone's decision to give Greece a new credit lifeline could lead to market uncertainty, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Friday.

He was responding to a call by a senior lawmaker from Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) for a full parliamentary debate on the euro zone's latest financing deal for Greece. The Bundestag's budget committee will on Wednesday debate the new deal and decide whether a full debate is needed.

"I assume that such a decision by the budget committee would lead to new agitation and new uncertainty on the markets," Schaeuble said in Luxembourg.

A vote in the Bundestag on an 8.5 billion euro disbursement of aid for Greece could embarrass conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel as some of her lawmakers oppose aid to Greece.

Schaeuble said there were discrepancies between Germany, EU institutions and the International Monetary Fund on whether Greece's debt was sustainable. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.