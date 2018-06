Greece to get up to 15 billion euros after third bailout - German official

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece will likely get up to 15 billion euros ($17.33 billion)for stabilisation after its third bailout programme ends in August so it does not have to borrow from the market, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

A Greek national flag flutters on the roof of a building in Athens, Greece February 8, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

The money will be taken from unused funds made available in Greece’s bailout, the official said. Germany did not consider a contribution of 1.6 billion euros from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as compulsory, the official added.

Additional measures for Greece must be approved by the budget committee of Germany’s Bundestag, the official said, adding that a vote on the matter by the lower house could be ruled out.

($1 = 0.8657 euros)