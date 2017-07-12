FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission recommends closing excessive deficit procedure for Greece
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
Country's 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Glen Campbell dies after Alzheimer's battle
July 12, 2017 / 11:21 AM / a month ago

EU Commission recommends closing excessive deficit procedure for Greece

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission recommended on Wednesday the end of disciplinary procedures against Greece over its excessive deficit after improvements in its fiscal position, a new sign of the country's recovery that could help it return to markets soon

"Our recommendation to close the excessive deficit procedure for Greece is another positive signal of financial stability and economic recovery in the country," EU Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said in a statement. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Francesco Guarascio)

