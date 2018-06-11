FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

IMF will remain engaged in Greece, Lagarde says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will remain engaged in Greece in some form, which will most likely become clearer after a June 21 meeting of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, IMF chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks at a refugee crisis panel in advance of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

“We are considering all the options,” Lagarde told a news conference with chiefs of other leading economic organisations in Berlin.

“But we will certainly remain engaged one way or the other with Greece - and that will probably come to a denouement which will be much clearer on June 21 when there is a Eurogroup meeting.”

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey

