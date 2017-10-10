Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 1.0 pct in September

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised inflation rate accelerated in September, statistics service data showed on Tuesday. The reading in September was 1.0 percent, up from 0.6 percent in August. The data also showed the headline consumer price index picked up to 1.0 percent year-on-year from 0.9 percent in the previous month. Consumer prices were led higher by alcoholic beverages, tobacco, hotels, restaurants, transportation and telecommunications costs, the data showed. For years an inflation outlier in the euro zone, Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March 2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household incomes. Deflation in Greece, which signed up to its first international bailout in 2010, hit its highest level in November 2013, when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year-on-year decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016. Inflation in the 19-member euro zone held steady at 1.5 percent in September, missing expectations for 1.6 percent and trending well below the ECB's target of almost 2 percent. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL EU-harmonised 1.0 0.6 0.9 0.9 1.5 1.6 CPI y/y 1.0 0.9 1.0 1.0 1.2 1.6 ------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)