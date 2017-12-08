FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 1.1 pct in November
December 8, 2017 / 10:19 AM / a day ago

Greek consumer price inflation picks up to 1.1 pct in November

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate accelerated in November, statistics service
ELSTAT data showed on Friday.
    The reading in November was 1.1 percent from 0.5 percent in
October. The data also showed the headline consumer price index
was 1.1 percent year-on-year from 0.7 percent in the previous
month.
    Consumer prices were led higher by alcoholic beverages,
tobacco, hotels and restaurants, the data showed.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year on year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
 
*************************************************************** 
 KEY FIGURES    NOV    OCT    SEPT    AUG   JULY    JUNE
 EU-harmonised  1.1    0.5    1.0     0.6   0.9     0.9
 CPI y/y        1.1    0.7    1.0     0.9   1.0     1.0
 
-------------------------------------------    
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

