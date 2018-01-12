FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek consumer price inflation slows down to 1.0 pct in December
#Markets News
January 12, 2018

Greek consumer price inflation slows down to 1.0 pct in December

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Greece's annual EU-harmonised
inflation rate slowed marginally in December, statistics service
ELSTAT data showed on Friday.
    The reading in December was 1.0 percent from 1.1 percent in
November. The data also showed the headline consumer price index
was 0.7 percent year-on-year from 1.1 percent in the previous
month.
    Greece had been in a protracted deflation mode since March
2013 based on its headline index, as wage and pension cuts and a
multi-year recession took a heavy toll on Greek household
incomes.
    Deflation in the country hit its highest level in Nov. 2013
when consumer prices registered a 2.9 percent year on year
decline. The economy emerged from deflation in June 2016.
 
*************************************************************** 
 KEY FIGURES    DEC  NOV    OCT    SEPT    AUG   JULY    JUNE
 EU-harmonised  1.0  1.1    0.5    1.0     0.6   0.9     0.9
 CPI y/y        0.7  1.1    0.7    1.0     0.9   1.0     1.0
 
-------------------------------------------    
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris
