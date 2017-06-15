FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Merkel says hopes Eurogroup will reach agreement on Greece
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 15, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 2 months ago

Merkel says hopes Eurogroup will reach agreement on Greece

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that she hopes Greece and its international lenders will be able to strike a compromise deal during euro zone finance ministers' talks on Thursday to allow the disbursement of further aid loans to Athens.

"Of course it's my wish that we'll see results at the Eurogroup meeting which would help to honour Greece's (reform) efforts, that further disbursements are also possible," Merkel said during a joint news conference with her Estonian counterpart Juri Ratas.

"But I cannot anticipate the result (of the meeting) now," the centre-right leader added.

Greece's international lenders are expected to agree to unblock as much as 8 billion euros in loans that Athens desperately needs to next month to pay its bills, but to leave the contentious issue of debt relief for later. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Michelle Martin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.