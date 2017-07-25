FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's creditors must keep debt relief promises- EU's Moscovici
#Markets News
July 25, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 12 days ago

Greece's creditors must keep debt relief promises- EU's Moscovici

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 25 (Reuters) - Greece's official creditors must keep up promises on debt relief agreed in a Eurogroup meeting in June, the Europe's Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici told reporters in Athens on Tuesday.

"The (debt relief) measures must be implemented at the end of the bailout programme, but the decisions can be taken before that," Moscovici said. "We must continue to work hard toward completing the programme."

Moscovici also said he believes that the International Monetary Fund is an important partner in Greece's bailout, which is due to end in August next year. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by George Georgiopoulos)

