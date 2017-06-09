FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Greek industrial output rises 1.0 pct y/y in April
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 9, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.0 pct y/y in April

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, June 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.0
percent in April compared to the same month a year ago, after an
upwardly revised 10.1 percent increase in March, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
0.1 percent from the same month in 2016, while mining output
rose 13.2 percent. Electricity production increased 3.7 percent.
    
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES   APRIL   MARCH   FEB    JAN   DEC    NOV   OCT
(%)
Industrial    +1.0    +10.1* +11.0   +7.1  +2.5  +2.1  +6.9
output y/y
Manufacturing +3.7    +8.6   +6.1    +1.1  -1.9  +1.7  +7.2
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.