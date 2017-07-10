FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Greek May industrial output +5.4 pct y/y from revised +0.8 pct in April
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
July 10, 2017 / 9:27 AM / a month ago

Greek May industrial output +5.4 pct y/y from revised +0.8 pct in April

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 5.4 percent in May compared to the same month a year ago, after a downwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.

An index component breakdown showed manufacturing production expanding 4.2 percent from the same month in 2016, while mining output rose 6.8 percent. Electricity production increased 12.6 percent.

************************************************************ KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial +5.4 +0.8* +10.1 +11.0 +7.1 +2.5 +2.1 output y/y Manufacturing +4.2 +3.7 +8.6 +6.1 +1.1 -1.9 +1.7 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting By Michele Kambas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.