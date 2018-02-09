Greek industrial output rises 0.2 pct y/y in December

ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.2 percent in December compared to the same month in 2016, after an upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 6.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output dropped 8.8 percent. Electricity production decreased 13.6 percent. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY (%) Industrial 0.2 2.0* 0.7 3.2 5.5 2.1 output y/y Manufacturing 6.3 0.2 -0.3 1.3 3.1 1.3 output y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)