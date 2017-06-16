FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Eurogroup agreed Greece should solve immunity issue - Italy's Padoan
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Top news
Naidu elected vice president in another boost for Modi
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
World Athletics Championships
Gatlin stuns Bolt to win 100m world title
India this week
Editor's Picks
India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Markets News
June 16, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 2 months ago

Eurogroup agreed Greece should solve immunity issue - Italy's Padoan

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers discussed the issue of three officials from Spain, Italy and Slovakia facing charges in Greece and agreed that Athens should resolve the problem, Italian Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Friday.

Spain has said Madrid would block the disbursement of funds to Greece unless Athens granted immunity to the privatisation agency officials charged over a sale and lease-back deal of state-owned buildings in 2015.

Padoan said there would still be a disbursement of 8.5 billion euros, but progress on the case of the officials would be assessed when the transfer of money took place.

He added that Greece had been told results were required, but said he was optimistic about a quick solution. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; writing by Philip Blenkinsop)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.