FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece to distribute 1.4 bln euros to the crisis-hit, following fiscal outperformance
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Business
General Electric faces long road to pruning assets
Kremlin tells companies to deliver good news
Exclusive
World
Kremlin tells companies to deliver good news
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2017 / 7:04 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Greece to distribute 1.4 bln euros to the crisis-hit, following fiscal outperformance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday that his government would distribute 1.4 billion euros to 3.4 million austerity-hit Greeks, following a better than expected fiscal performance.

Tsipras said in a televised statement that Greece had outpeformed its bailout target for a primary surplus - excluding debt servicing costs - of 1.75 percent of gross output in 2017 and its performance “was surprisingly good”.

“For a second year, we are in a position to distribute a social dividend to the people who need it most. Better prepared and more effective this year, we will be able to pay out an even bigger amount,” he said.

Greece paid out about 600 million euros to pensioners in 2016. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.