Greek retail sales drop in September, led by fuels, lubricants
#Markets News
November 30, 2017

Greek retail sales drop in September, led by fuels, lubricants

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
declined 0.8 percent in September compared to the same month a
year ago after an upwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in
August, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants,
pharmaceutical products, tobacco, foods and beverages, the data
showed.
    Greece's economy expanded for a second straight quarter
between April and June, driven by gains in exports and higher
government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent
in the second quarter from the first. 
    The government expects the economy to grow by about 1.6
percent this year.
    
 KEY FIGURES  SEPT    AUG    JULY   JUNE   MAY    APRIL  MARCH
 Retail       -0.8    0.8*   2.5    3.7    0.3    2.1    -1.2
 Sales by                                                
 volume y/y                                              
 Retail       -0.7    0.4*   1.8    3.1    0.4    3.8     0.1
 Sales by                                                
 revenue y/y                                             
 * revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

