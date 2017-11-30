Greek retail sales drop in September, led by fuels, lubricants

ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume declined 0.8 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 0.8 percent increase in August, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Retail sales were led lower by fuels, lubricants, pharmaceutical products, tobacco, foods and beverages, the data showed. Greece's economy expanded for a second straight quarter between April and June, driven by gains in exports and higher government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.5 percent in the second quarter from the first. The government expects the economy to grow by about 1.6 percent this year. KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH Retail -0.8 0.8* 2.5 3.7 0.3 2.1 -1.2 Sales by volume y/y Retail -0.7 0.4* 1.8 3.1 0.4 3.8 0.1 Sales by revenue y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)