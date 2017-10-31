Greek retail sales edge up in August led by cosmetics, appliances

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 0.1 percent in August compared to the same month a year ago after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Retail sales were led higher by furniture, household appliances, books and stationary, drugs and cosmetics, the data showed. Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of 2017 as gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent compared to the final quarter of 2016 when it contracted by 1.1 percent. The government expects the economy to grow by about 2 percent this year. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB Retail Sales by 0.1 2.5* 3.7 0.3 2.1 -1.2 9.9 volume y/y Retail Sales by -0.3 1.8* 3.1 0.4 3.8 0.1 11.2 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)