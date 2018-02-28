FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 10:13 AM / a day ago

Greek retail sales rise in December, led by appliances, cosmetics

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
1.8 percent in December compared to the same month a year ago
after an upwardly revised 2.6 percent drop in November,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Retail sales were led higher by appliances, books, cosmetics
and drugs, the data showed.
    Greece's economy expanded for a third straight quarter
between July and September, driven by strong tourism and higher
government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent
in the third quarter from the second.             
    The government expects the economy to grow by 2.5 percent
this year.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES        DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUG  JULY
Retail Sales by    1.8  -2.6* -1.0  -0.8   0.8  2.5
volume y/y
Retail Sales by    2.2  -1.4* -0.7  -0.7   0.4  1.8
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT      

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
