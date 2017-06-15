FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister says "optimistic" on loan deal for Greece
June 15, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 2 months ago

Greek finance minister says "optimistic" on loan deal for Greece

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 15 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said he was optimistic euro zone lenders would reach an agreement on Thursday on the disbursement of new loans to Athens that the country needs to pay back maturing debt in July.

Asked if he expected a deal at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund in Luxembourg, Tsakalotos said he was "optimistic". (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

