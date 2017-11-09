Greek unemployment eases to 20.6 percent in August

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate eased to 20.6 percent in August from a downwardly revised 20.9 percent in July, the country’s national statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed the number of registered unemployed at 984.483 people, with younger persons aged up to 24 taking the brunt of being out of work.

Among younger persons aged 15 to 24, the jobless rate eased to 40.2 percent from 45.2 percent a year ago.

Greece’s jobless rate, which hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013, has been easing in recent months but is still the highest in the euro zone.

Greece expects the unemployment rate to fall to 19 percent next year, the finance ministry said in a draft 2018 budget submitted to parliament in October. (Reporting By Michele Kambas)