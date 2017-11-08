FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Tsipras says debt relief discussion to follow review
November 8, 2017 / 10:05 AM / Updated 19 hours ago

Greece's Tsipras says debt relief discussion to follow review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Discussions on the long-term sustainability of Greece’s debt are expected to start after the conclusion of a review of the country’s reforms by its lenders, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday.

Tsipras told MPs of his leftist Syriza party that discussions with lenders were progressing well. “Immediately after the conclusion of the third review a discussion is expected to start on the long-term viability of debt, and enter the final stretch for emerging from the bailout,” he told parliamentarians.

A cash-for-reforms bailout programme worth up to 86 billion euros is expected to expire in Aug. 2018. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)

