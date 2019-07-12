EU fiscal rules must be respected before they are changed: France

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union’s fiscal rules must be respected before countries set about trying to change them, a French finance ministry source said on Friday, repsonding to an Italian call for support in changing the rules.

Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said on Friday that he wanted France and Spain to support its campaign to change the European Union’s fiscal rules and focus them more on growth in the face of a regional and global economic slowdown.

“Before the rules can be changed, they must be respected,” the finance ministry source said.