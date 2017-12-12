GRAPHIC-Low-ranking bank debt soars as memories of 2008 crisis fade

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Debt issued by banks that are first in the line of fire in the event of a default have outperformed all other forms of European debt this year.

Subordinated bonds, debt that banks have been forced to issue more of since the financial crisis of 2008, have proved a cash cow for investors in 2017 as the economy in general and the banking industry recovers from a series of crippling debt crises.

Banking stocks have performed strongly this year -- the main European banking index has risen 9.2 percent -- and the junior debt of those lenders has correspondingly outperformed other European bonds.

Thomson Reuters data show subordinated bonds have returned 8.4 percent in 2017 to date, beating all other major forms of European debt, including high-yield, corporate and sovereign bonds.

It has even outstripped returns of the pan-European Stoxx 600 index, that has risen 7.5 percent year-to-date.

“The subordinated bond market, particularly Additional Tier 1 bonds, has been a very strong performer,” said John Taylor, a fixed income portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein, referring to a type of subordinated bond that are held to closely resemble shares because of the unlimited maturity.

“I still think it has some legs to run, but the easy money has already been made,” he said.

He said AllianceBernstein, which has $535 billion of assets under management globally, ramped up its investment in such debt at the end of last year, and has profited from this year’s rally.

To mitigate the risk associated with this debt, the asset manager bought the bonds issued by “high quality” European banks that are least likely to run into trouble.

While subordinated bonds have been around for decades, the Basel Committee for Banking Supervision, which sets the regulatory framework for the sector globally, ramped up capital requirements for banks after the 2008 financial crisis.

This forced lenders to issue more of this class of debt.

The idea is that if a bank collapses, the losses can be paid for by its core capital -- which includes subordinated bonds -- thus protecting senior creditors and avoiding the need for governments to come in and bail it out with taxpayer money.

Because these bonds are first in the line of fire in the event of a default, they tend to have a lower rating and a higher yield than “senior” bank debt, thereby making them more attractive if investors consider a default unlikely.

Davide Serra, chief executive of hedge fund Algebris Investments, said subordinated bond yields of 6 percent were attractive compared to the high yield market, where bonds have yielded as little as 2 percent this year.

A holding in Santander’s subordinated bonds is one of his top investment ideas for 2018.

“Santander would have to lose 21 billion euros post-tax not to pay their coupon,” he said. “Over 175 years, they have never posted a loss. That is good odds that I am happy to take.”