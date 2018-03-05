TABLE-Euro zone retail sales stronger than expected y/y in January

BRUSSELS, March 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data on retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro in January: Volume of retail trade % change compared with the previous month Aug-17 Sep-17 Oct-17 Nov-17 Dec-17 Jan-18 EA19 Total retail trade -0.2 1.0 -1.1 2.0 -1.0 -0.1 Food, drinks, tobacco -0.2 1.2 -1.5 1.2 -0.4 -0.2 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 0.1 0.8 -1.3 2.8 -1.4 -0.3 Textiles, clothing, footwear 0.4 3.3 -5.9 5.6 -2.5 : Electrical goods and furniture -0.4 0.3 -0.4 1.8 -2.1 : Computer equipment, books and other -0.8 0.3 -1.0 2.1 -0.7 : Pharmaceutical and medical goods 0.9 0.6 -0.7 1.0 -0.3 : Mail orders and internet -0.6 1.2 -1.8 4.6 -2.2 -1.1 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -0.9 -0.1 -0.4 0.8 -0.5 0.1 EU28 Total retail trade 0.6 0.3 -0.9 2.1 -0.9 -0.1 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.2 0.3 -1.0 1.3 -0.6 -0.3 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 1.0 0.2 -1.4 3.0 -1.2 -0.2 Textiles, clothing, footwear 0.1 3.1 -5.0 4.8 -2.1 0.2 Electrical goods and furniture -1.0 0.8 0.3 1.7 -2.4 1.1 Computer equipment, books and other 1.7 -2.8 -2.8 5.0 -0.2 0.3 Pharmaceutical and medical goods 0.9 0.8 -0.4 1.0 -0.1 -0.2 Mail orders and internet 4.5 0.8 -1.2 3.3 -2.1 -0.6 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -0.4 -0.7 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.3 Volume of retail trade % change compared with the same month of the previous year Aug-17 Sep-17 Oct-17 Nov-17 Dec-17 Jan-18 EA19 Total retail trade 1.8 3.9 0.3 3.7 2.1 2.3 Food, drinks, tobacco 0.9 2.3 -0.3 1.8 1.2 0.8 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 3.3 5.7 0.5 5.6 3.0 3.8 Textiles, clothing, footwear 2.1 13.2 -6.6 5.3 1.9 : Electrical goods and furniture 3.2 4.7 1.6 5.1 0.6 : Computer equipment, books and other 3.0 3.2 0.1 4.0 2.6 : Pharmaceutical and medical goods 2.3 2.9 1.8 2.4 1.4 : Mail orders and internet 10.3 12.9 3.6 12.9 7.5 8.8 Automotive fuel in specialised stores -0.3 0.5 -0.2 0.4 0.1 0.2 EU28 Total retail trade 2.6 3.6 0.4 3.4 2.6 2.7 Food, drinks, tobacco 1.2 1.5 -0.4 1.4 1.0 0.6 Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which: 4.1 5.7 0.8 5.0 3.9 4.2 Textiles, clothing, footwear 2.2 12.1 -5.1 4.9 3.2 2.3 Electrical goods and furniture 2.8 4.6 2.5 4.5 1.5 3.0 Computer equipment, books and other 5.1 1.3 -3.2 2.9 2.6 3.1 Pharmaceutical and medical goods 3.4 4.6 3.8 5.4 4.3 3.6 Mail orders and internet 14.3 15.2 7.8 13.3 10.4 10.6 Automotive fuel in specialised stores 1.1 0.8 0.7 1.3 1.4 1.7 Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.3 monthly rise and a 2.1 percent year-on-year gain. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)