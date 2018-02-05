FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 5, 2018 / 10:20 AM / in 2 days

TABLE-Euro zone retail sales up 1.9 pct y/y in Dec as expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BRUSSELS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The European Union's statistics office Eurostat released the following data
on retail sales in December:
    
Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the previous month* 
                                                            Jul-17  Aug-17  Sep-17  Oct-17  Nov-17  Dec-17
 EA19                                                                                                     
   Total retail trade                                          0.0    -0.2     0.9    -1.2     2.0    -1.1
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                    -0.5     0.0     1.2    -1.5     1.3    -0.7
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:     0.3     0.0     0.7    -1.3     2.8    -1.2
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                           0.1     0.3     3.2    -5.8     5.8    -3.3
        Electrical goods and furniture                         0.0    -0.3     0.5    -0.6     1.8    -1.5
        Computer equipment, books and other                    0.8    -0.7     0.3    -1.1     2.1       :
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                      -0.5     0.9     0.6    -0.7     0.7     0.8
        Mail orders and internet                               5.1    -1.1     1.8    -3.9     7.4       :
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                    -0.5    -0.8    -0.2    -0.2     0.3    -1.5
 Volume of retail trade
% change compared with the same month of the previous year*

                                                            Jul-17   Aug-17  Sep-17  Oct-17  Nov-17  Dec-17
 EA19                                                                                                      
   Total retail trade                                           2.3     2.4     4.3     0.5     3.9     1.9
     Food, drinks, tobacco                                      1.5     1.2     2.6     0.0     2.2     1.3
     Non-food products (except automotive fuel), of which:      3.6     3.6     6.2     0.6     5.6     2.7
        Textiles, clothing, footwear                            1.9     2.7    12.3    -6.3     5.9     1.3
        Electrical goods and furniture                          3.9     3.6     5.4     1.9     5.4     2.2
        Computer equipment, books and other                     4.9     3.9     4.0     0.3     4.3       :
        Pharmaceutical and medical goods                        1.3     2.9     3.5     2.0     2.5     2.8
        Mail orders and internet                               12.9    11.1    14.1     4.6    13.5       :
     Automotive fuel in specialised stores                      1.2     0.0     0.3     0.5     0.6    -0.8
  

 (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)
