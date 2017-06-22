FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Euro zone consumers more confident than have been for 16 years
#Markets News
June 22, 2017 / 5:21 PM / 2 months ago

UPDATE 1-Euro zone consumers more confident than have been for 16 years

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

BRUSSELS, June 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone consumer confidence jumped much more than expected to a 16-year high in June, a flash estimate showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted indicator rose to -1.3 points from -3.3 points in May, the highest reading since April 2001, when it was at -0.9.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a rise to only -3.0.

In the wider European Union of 28 countries, the index rose 1.1 points to -2.2 compared to May. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

