Euro zone unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 percent in August
October 2, 2017 / 9:15 AM / 16 days ago

Euro zone unemployment rate unchanged at 9.1 percent in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The famous skyline with its banking district is pictured in early evening next to the Main River in Frankfurt, Germany, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The number of unemployed in the euro zone eased by 42,000 to 14.751 million in August against July, but the jobless rate remained at 9.1 percent, data from the European Union’s statistics office Eurostat showed.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the unemployment rate to ease to 9.0 percent from 9.1 percent in July.

The unemployment rate eased in the euro zone’s biggest economy Germany to 3.6 percent in August from 3.7 percent in July. It also eased by 0.1 point in Ireland, Italy, and the Netherlands. It rose by 0.1 point in France and 0.2 points in Austria.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

