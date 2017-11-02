FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 2, 2017 / 10:30 AM / a day ago

Evonik not interested in Clariant in whole or part - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 2 (Reuters) - German specialty chemicals maker Evonik is currently not interested in buying Swiss peer Clariant or any of its parts, a person familiar with Evonik said, citing a lack of strategic fit and high prices the assets would command.

Clariant is facing demands by activist investor White Tale for a strategic overhaul after the Swiss group and its prospective merger partner Huntsman called off plans to combine under pressure from White Tale.

An Evonik spokesman confirmed the company’s lack of interest in Clariant as a whole.

“We have looked at this and we don’t have a concrete interest,” he said on Thursday. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Sabine Wollrab and Christoph Steitz)

