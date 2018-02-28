Evonik Chairman to step down for health reasons

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The chairman of Evonik’s supervisory board, Werner Mueller, will step down for health reasons, Evonik’s biggest shareholder said on Wednesday.

German foundation RAG Stiftung, which owns 68 percent of shares in Evonik, said in a statement that Mueller was also resigning from his position as chief executive of RAG Stiftung and from the supervisory board of Deutsche Steinkohle AG, effective May 24.

Bernd Toenjes, chief executive of RAG AG, would had been nominated to succeed Mueller at the helm of RAG Stiftung, it said.