FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Stuttgart bourse buys BX Swiss exchange
Sections
Featured
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Muslims in Asia protest against Trump's Jerusalem plan
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
U.S.
Trump lifts refugee ban, but admissions still plummet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2017 / 10:07 AM / a day ago

Stuttgart bourse buys BX Swiss exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Dec 7 (Reuters) - German stock exchange operator Boerse Stuttgart GmbH is buying a majority stake in Swiss peer BX Swiss as part of a strategic partnership.

The partners gave no financial terms for the 90 percent stake Boerse Stuttgart will take in BX, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Investors can trade more than 1,200 shares and 500 funds on BX Swiss, which is supervised by Swiss watchdog FINMA. BX owns the Bern exchange, which focuses on shares in small to mid-sized companies and well as investment funds.

Existing cooperation on technology will expand when BX Swiss next year adopts the Elasticia trading system already in use at Boerse Stuttgart’s Scandinavian unit NGM. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.