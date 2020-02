Expedia to cut 3,000 jobs

The logo of global online travel brand Expedia is pictured at the International Tourism Trade Fair (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/Files

(Reuters) - Expedia Group Inc (EXPE.O) said on Monday it would cut about 3,000 or 12% of its workforce as part of a plan to streamline its business.

The online travel services company had 25,400 employees globally as of Dec. 31.

“We are announcing our intent to reduce and eliminate certain projects, activities, teams, and roles to streamline and focus our organization,” the company said in an email to employees, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

The job cuts include 500 people in its headquarters in Seattle, a company spokeswoman said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Expedia said it was not providing a full-year forecast as the company assessed the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on its operations.