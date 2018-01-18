UPDATE 1-Experian's quarterly revenue rises

(Adds details)

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Experian Plc, the world’s biggest credit data company, on Thursday reported a 5 percent rise in third-quarter organic revenue from ongoing activities at constant exchange rates, and said it expects full-year organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

The FTSE-100 company, best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said organic revenue from ongoing activities for the quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 5 percent in North America and was unchanged in UK and Ireland at constant exchange rates.

The company said it expects its benchmark tax rate for the year ending March. 31 to be unchanged from it previous guidance of between 26-27 percent, after the latest U.S. tax cut.

Growth in Experian’s business-to-business operations in the UK and Ireland was offset by declines in consumer services.

However, in the U.S., growth was driven by its business-to-business operations, as it signed several major financial institutions to the service during the quarter.

Experian’s business-to-business activities include credit services, decision analytics and marketing services.

North America accounts for 57 percent of Experian’s revenue.

Latin America, Experian’s third-biggest market by revenue, saw revenue growth of 7 percent.

Experian, along with two other major credit reporting agencies, Equifax Inc and TransUnion, generate credit reports and scores based on consumers’ borrowing and payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgements.

Experian reported a jump in first-half profit as it reported some initial gains from a data breach at Equifax and broader growth across its operations. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)