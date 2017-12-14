FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Express Scripts 2018 earnings forecast above estimates
December 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / in 2 days

Express Scripts 2018 earnings forecast above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co forecast full-year 2018 adjusted earnings on Thursday that topped analysts’ expectations, helped by its ongoing acquisition of eviCore Healthcare.

The company said it expected adjusted full-year 2018 earnings of $7.67 to $7.87 per share, above analysts’ average expectation of $7.65, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said it estimated that eviCore would generate adjusted earnings before income, tax, depreciation and amortization of $265 million to $285 million in 2018. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

