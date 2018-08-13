FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Deals
August 13, 2018 / 10:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cigna-Express Scripts deal gets backing from another proxy firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Cigna Corp said Glass Lewis & Co on Monday recommended its shareholders vote in favour for the proposed $52 billion acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts, the second proxy advisory firm to support the deal.

Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn, who owns shares in Cigna, opposes the deal. However, hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, which also has a stake in the health insurer, has backed the deal.

On Friday, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) had extended support to the deal.

Glass Lewis found the merger to be strategically and financially compelling for Cigna shareholders, the health insurer said in a statement.

Carl Icahn, who has a 0.56 percent stake in Cigna, made his opposition public last week, citing regulatory hurdles and the growing threat from Amazon.

The shareholder vote is set for Aug. 24.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.