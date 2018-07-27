Exxon Mobil, Chevron earnings miss expectations, shares fall

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, two of the world’s largest oil producers, posted quarterly results far short of Wall Street’s expectations on Friday, sending their shares dropping in morning trading.

FILE PHOTO: A booth of U.S. major ExxonMobil is seen at the China (Dongying) International Petrochemical Trade Exhibition in Dongying, Shandong province, China May 29, 2018. Picture taken May 29, 2018. REUTERS/Chen Aizhu/File Photo

The disappointing results come as the oil industry has been working to rebound from a three-year downturn in the energy sector that led to massive budget cuts and layoffs.

Exxon shares fell 3.5 percent just after the opening bell, with Chevron’s shares lost 1.3 percent. Both stocks are components of the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The results were particularly weak at Exxon, which has been trying to boost operations in a bid to revive its stock price.

Despite rising oil prices, Exxon’s production dropped 7 percent and it spent heavily to upgrade several key refineries in France, Canada, Texas and Saudi Arabia.

Earnings from the company’s downstream unit, which refines crude oil into gasoline and other products, fell 47 percent, which Chief Executive Darren Woods said was the primary drag on earnings in the quarter.

Exxon earned 92 cents per share, while analysts expected earnings of $1.27per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

At Chevron, oil production rose 2 percent and profit spiked, but higher expenses surprised Wall Street.

Chevron earned $1.78 per share, while analysts expected $2.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Royal Dutch Shell, a key rival, posted second quarter profit on Thursday far below forecasts due in part to weakness in its refining, trading and marketing division.

British oil major BP Plc is set to report quarterly results next week. BP said on Thursday it would buy U.S. shale oil and gas assets from global miner BHP Billiton for $10.5 billion, expanding its footprint in oil-rich onshore basins in its biggest deal in nearly 20 years.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo