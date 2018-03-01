FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Regulatory News
March 1, 2018 / 6:40 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

Russia's Rosneft says expected Exxon quits some joint projects- RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s oil giant Rosneft said on Thursday the decision by Exxon Mobil Corp to withdraw from some joint projects with Rosneft was expected, RIA news agency reported citing spokesman Mikhail Leontiev.

Exxon had announced earlier that it was withdrawing from its joint ventures with Rosneft due to Western sanction. The exits do not affect Exxon’s Sakhalin project off the eastern coast of Russia, an Exxon spokesman said.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova Writing by Maria Tsvetkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.