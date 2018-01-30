FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Regulatory News
January 30, 2018 / 4:06 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Exxon aims to triple Permian shale output over next seven years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it plans to triple its oil and natural production in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico by 2025 and spend $2 billion there to expand a crude storage terminal.

The world’s largest publicly-traded oil producer said it expects to pump more than 600,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from the Permian within seven years by boosting output from both traditional and shale wells. Exxon said its shale acreage alone should see a five-fold output increase over that time frame. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.