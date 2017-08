July 11 (Reuters) - DECISION ISSUED BY 2ND U.S. CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS IN NEW YORK LAWSUIT STEMMED FROM VENEZUELA'S 2007 SEIZURE OF EXXONMOBIL ASSETS IN CONNECTION WITH THE COUNTRY'S NATIONALIZATION OF ITS OIL INDUSTRY u.s. Appeals court grants venezuela's bid to void $1.6 billion judgment that had been won by exxonmobil APPEALS COURT SAYS LOWER COURT JUDGE ERRED IN EXCUSING EXXONMOBIL FROM COMPLYING WITH PROCEDURAL REQUIREMENTS TO ENFORCE THE JUDGMENT