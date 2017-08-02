Eyewear maker Safilo in the red after delivery disruptions, Gucci brand loss

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Safilo, the world's second biggest eyewear maker, swung into the red in the first half after problems with a new IT system and the end of its Gucci license hurt sales.

The owner of the Carrera and Polaroid brands said on Wednesday it had some problems implementing its new order-to-cash IT system in January at its distribution centre in Padua, Italy, which resulted in some disruption to deliveries.

It returned to full operations by the end of June and had worked through an order backlog, but CFO Gerd Graehsler told an analysts' call that the one-off cost related to hiring temporary staff in order to catch up with orders amounted to "a couple of million euros".

The Italian company said it made a net loss of 9.6 million euros ($11.4 million) in the first half of the year, against a 16.3 million net profit in the same period of last year.

First half sales totalled 552.6 million euros, down 15 percent from a year ago.

Despite working through its order backlog, the company said second quarter sales fell 10 percent, hit by the end of its Gucci license in 2016.

Gucci's owner Kering turned a 350 million euro Gucci licence with Safilo into a four-year production deal which started this year after Kering decided in 2014 to set up its own eyewear business to boost profit margins.

Second quarter sales in Safilo's going forward brand portfolio, which excludes Gucci, rose 1.2 percent.

Safilo's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell by 54 percent in the first half to 24.1 million euros.

Still, CEO Luisa Delgado said the company was positive about Polaroid and Carrera for the rest of the year.

EBITDA in the second half recovered, rising 4 percent as the company continued with cost cutting and efforts to boost productivity.

Graehsler said the second quarter order intake was weak in Western Europe as the order backlog meant customers made fewer new orders.

The CFO said that in July and August the company should also see a soft order intake in Western Europe for the same reason.

The group's North America wholesale sales slowed down in the second quarter as well due to weakness in demand from department stores and limited volumes at independent opticians, Graehsler said. ($1 = 0.8432 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia; Editing by Susan Fenton)